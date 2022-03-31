SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods is seemingly unaffected by WWE changing his stage name once again. When Woods made his comeback to WWE TV last week, he was once again referred to as “Xavier Woods” as WWE dropped the moniker of “King” from his name.

Furthermore, the WWE roster page also edited his profile to reflect the change.

On Wednesday, Woods responded to a tweet with a screengrab of his updated WWE profile page.

As noted, Woods & Kofi Kingston of The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland has been announced for WrestleMania Saturday. According to reports, the match was originally planned to be a six-man bout with Big E joining Kingston & Woods versus Sheamus, Holland & Butch, but plans changed when Big E suffered the broken neck at the hands of Holland earlier this month.

You can see Xavier Woods’ tweet below.

Call me King Woods, Call me Xavier Woods, Call me Austin Creed. May as well call me King Midas since everything I touch turns to gold 😉 and I look great in that picture, almost as good as in real life https://t.co/QSMOkAXKLQ — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 30, 2022

