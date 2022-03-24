The March 28 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Abadon defeated Danni B

* Penta Oscuro defeated JPH

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler

* Jamie Hayter defeated Raché Chanel

* Max Caster defeated Sonny Kiss

* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* Anna Jay and Ruby Soho defeated The Renegade Twins

* Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

