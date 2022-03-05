Another round of AEW Dark tapings were held tonight at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, before AEW Rampage hit the air on TNT.

It’s interesting to note that Thunder Rosa was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone, and she mentioned wrestling AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. This could be a sign that AEW has plans to air a special Saturday night edition of Dark that has not been announced as of this writing. If a special edition of AEW Dark does air on Saturday night, it may start with or around the Rosa interview.

Below are full spoilers from tonight’s pre-Rampage tapings for future AEW Dark episodes, courtesy of Matthew Carlins (@MainstreamMat):

* Anna Jay (with Negative One) defeated Marina Tucker via submission with Queen Slayer

* Scorpio Sky defeated Sonny Kiss via pinfall with TKO

* Red Velvet defeated Kiera Hogan via pin with the Final Slice(?)

* Top Flight defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth (with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi). Dante Martin pinned Nemeth with the Nose Dive for the win

* Kris Statlander (with Danhausen and Best Friends minus Orange Cassidy) defeated Kelsey Raegan via pin fall with Big Bang Theory

* AQA and Ruby Soho defeated Diamanté and Emi Sakura. AQA pin Diamanté with a Shooting Star Press

* The Butcher and The Blade (with Jose) defeated Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana. The Blade pinned Angels after a suplex/powerbomb combo

* Tony Schiavone came to the ring to interview Thunder Rosa. Rosa talked about Sunday’s match against AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Revolution, and said she will become the first Mexican born wrestler to become a champion in AEW. She also mentioned the upcoming Dynamite in her hometown of San Antonio on March 16

* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Skye Blue via pinfall with a Beast Bomb

* Jay Lethal defeated Serpentico (with Luther) via pinfall after a Lethal Injection

* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Isiah Kassidy hit a surprise roll-up on Brock for the pin

