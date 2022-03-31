Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped on Wednesday night from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* There was a segment with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant that led to Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara destroying Lambert’s car in the back while they watched from the ring

* The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight

* House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]