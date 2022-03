The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Jacksonville, Florida before RAW hit the air:

* Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated T-BAR

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu. It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts