The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Pittsburgh to air this Thursday:
* Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander with his version of the Camel Clutch submission
* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews in a non-title match. Balor won with the Coup de Grace
WWE Main Event airs every Thursday via Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
(H/T to Matthew Carlins @MainstreamMat)
