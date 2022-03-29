The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Pittsburgh to air this Thursday:

* Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander with his version of the Camel Clutch submission

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews in a non-title match. Balor won with the Coup de Grace

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday via Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

(H/T to Matthew Carlins @MainstreamMat)

