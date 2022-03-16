The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Xyon Quinn defeated Damon Kemp with a running forearm. Quinn was busted open by a European uppercut early on, but he was checked out by the referee and the match continued while he bled from around his left eye

* Lash Legend defeated Valentina Feroz with her version of the Brogue Kick. Legend cut a post-match promo on Nikkita Lyons

* Dante Chen defeated Bodhi Hayward. Robert Stone was out watching the match. The finish saw Chen get the win with a Crucifix pin after Hayward was distracted by Stone and Andre Chase talking at ringside.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

​​Wrestling Inc. reader Dakota Cohen contributed to this article.

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts