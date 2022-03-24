During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson (with William Regal nearby on commentary) picked up another victory. This time, they defeated The Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

Once the bout was over, a fired-up Jon Moxley grabbed the microphone and went into a speech about how William Regal’s words are of great importance to him. He says that people can claim they want to be a part of the developing stable, but until they show they’re sadistic like Mox, Bryan, and Regal, they won’t make it.

He then continued on, saying he wears the Blackpool badge of honor, just like the American Dragon. Moxley says they were forged in combat, and if anyone wants to get in the ring with them, they best step up or get stepped on. Jon then explained that if anyone thinks they can ride with the three most sadistic individuals, they are not giving out free passes. Talent needs to reach deep down and find the place where they love pain.

Lastly, Mox revealed that the group’s name going forward will be the “Blackpool Combat Club”.

