WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been named to the anticipated Board of Directors for FaZe Clan. McMahon’s appointment was announced Tuesday.

FaZe Clan describes itself as a “lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture”. Its roots are in esports, but the company has grown and diversified itself over the past decade to include ventures in marketing, branding, and content creation.

In addition to Stephanie McMahon, FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors is expected to include Snoop Dogg, The Arena Group (the parent company of Sports Illustrated) CEO Ross Levinsohn, and others. The board will be seated after FaZe Clan completes a merger that will take the company public on the Nasdaq Stock Market. That is expected to happen during the first half of 2022.

Stephanie McMahon sits on the Board of Directors for WWE. She is also on the Board of Directors for The Ad Council, USO Metropolitan Washington, and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared at SXSW and announced the new “WWE Moonsault” platform for NFTs. She will be featured on an episode of WWE Evil, WWE Studios’ first original series for Peacock. It begins streaming on the platform on Thursday, March 24.

Late last year Stephanie did an interview where she spoke about the different ways she learned from both her parents, Vince and Linda McMahon.

“My mom would sit with me and answer those questions on the legal pad. My dad didn’t have the time for that, plus that wasn’t his style,” Stephanie noted. “He’s very much an in-the-moment teacher. So when things happen, that’s when he’s going to follow up with you about the lesson. Here’s why I said this. Here’s why I did that. Did you see how this person handled that situation? So very different styles but both equally as effective.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts