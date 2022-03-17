“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is set to appear at WrestleMania 38 as a guest on the KO Show.

During the latest episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Austin made a guest appearance to hype up his involvement in WrestleMania 38 and spoke about what it means to him to be on the show. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked what he would’ve said years ago if asked about being involved in the 38th installment of WrestleMania and revealed what he plans to do in Texas.

“I’d tell you you were full of something,” Austin said. “But you know what, this opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts running me down and gets my attention. It was a thing where I kind of said I’ll never get in the ring again and in this business they always say, never say never. I said I would never get back in but was prompted by the right person, at the right time, hell I actually wish he had pissed me off a little sooner than he did, give a little bit more time to prep.

“Once you go into that ring, that’s just like stepping on the football field or onto a baseball diamond or onto a hockey rink, that’s where business happens. We don’t know what it’s going to escalate to but I’ve really been working on my conditioning and had it been anywhere else other than Jerry’s place down [in Texas]. I saw George Strait in the Cowboys Rides Away tour, sold out, 103,000 [people] and it was amazing.

“[WrestleMania 38] is a two-night event, it’s the biggest show of the year and to be a part of that is really special to me and I’m doing this for me. I’m going to go out there and have a damn blast. I’m going to have fun and I’m going to wear these two fists out on Kevin Owens and I’m sure he’s going to get some too because he’s had an amazing career and I’m glad that he pissed me off when he did.”

Kevin Owens made news recently, revealing a story about the first time he ever met Steve Austin in 2005 at an airport and stated that the advice Austin gave him that day helped him throughout the rest of his career. Austin referenced that same story while talking to Rich Eisen and applauded Owens’ ability to cut one of the best promos in the business.

“A long time ago when I was still active in the ring, I was on the road somewhere, I think we were in Canada about to get on an airplane and this kid came up from behind me, it was Kevin Owens, him and another guy,” Austin said. “He goes ‘Hey Stone Cold, my name is Kevin Owens, I just wanted to know, I’ve been in the business for a couple of years, can you give me any advice?’ He started telling me about all the offensive moves he was doing and stuff like that and I said ‘kid, you need to stop doing all those crazy moves and learn how to run your mouth. You need to learn how to cut a promo.’

“And, Kevin Owens is a student of the game and now he cuts one of the best promos in the business and he got my attention with his promo. He’s a guy that’s had the career that many would love to have. He’s been in it 20 years, longer than I have and it’s going to be an interesting challenge. In my documentary a while back on A&E, I said as an active performer, you never want to come off the road because if you come off the road, you get stoft. He’s ready to go and I’ve got my work cut out for me. I’m going to be [at WrestleMania 38] whipping some ass.”

Wrestling his last match 19 years ago at WrestleMania XIX, Steve Austin left the business due to complications with his neck at the young age of 39 years old.

Austin revealed that he never wanted to walk away from wrestling at the time and spoke about what this second chance means to him. The former WWE Champion revealed that he’s been “getting back in ring shape” for his appearance at WrestleMania 38 and shared how much he loves the wrestling business.

“When I left, I didn’t want to leave,” Austin said. “WrestleMania 19, my neck had presented some problems and after I had gotten spiked and dropped on my head back in 1999, I had three or four fused up and it was time for me to ride off into the sunset and do something else. This comeback means a lot to me as I’ve been getting back in ring shape and I’m going to go out there and do the absolute best that I can.

“I’ve said this in my biography again but my wife knows how much I love her, my family knows how much I love them, my daughter and my stepdaughter know how much I love them but professional wrestling, they call it sports entertainment these days, is the number one passion in my life. I like to hunt, I like to fish, I like to ride my four-wheelers but the business of sports entertainment is in my blood. To get the chance to go back on the world’s grandest stage, one of the greatest stadiums of all time means a lot to me. I’m doing this for the fans, doing this for WWE, and doing this for me #1.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Rich Eisen Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts