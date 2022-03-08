WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be responding to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 38 invitation at 12pm ET on Tuesday.

As noted earlier, Owens ended this week’s RAW by stating how he plans to host the biggest, most stupendous edition of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38, but because of where the event is being held this year, he knows his guest would have to be “some lowlife from Texas.”

Owens would then take shots at Texan pro wrestling legends such as WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels, before calling out Austin. He stressed that nothing would make him happier than to beat the hell out of a specific person in his home state, give him a Stunner the world would talk about for years, and then pour a glass of milk over his lifeless body. Owens added that he doesn’t think this person has the guts to show up, before finally naming the man – Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stay tuned for updates on Steve Austin’s response to Kevin Owens.

