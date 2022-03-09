Fans will have to wait a little longer to see WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as DC’s Black Adam.

Warner Bros. announced today that Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, The Flash and Aquaman 2 will all have delayed release dates. Black Adam is being pushed back from July 29 to Friday, October 21.

Rock also has a role in the Super-Pets animated movie. He does the voice of Krypto The Super-Dog, who is Superman’s best friend. Super-Pets is being pushed back from May 20 until Friday, July 29.

Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions is working on Black Adam and Super-Pets.

As seen below, Rock took to Instagram today to discuss the delays, noting that Black Adam will play in theaters through Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. CANT WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change… ,” Rock wrote with his video.

Stay tuned for more on The Rock. You can see his full Instagram post below, along with trailers for both movies:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]