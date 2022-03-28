The Undertaker on Sunday got the chance to drive the pace car for NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. While at the Circuit of the Americas Track in Austin, Texas, Undertaker shared his opinions about Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is set to appear at WrestleMania 38 as a guest on the KO Show. Austin had accepted the challenge after weeks of Kevin Owens trashing the state of Texas and the people that call it home.

According to Undertaker, you don’t mess with Texas or the Texas Rattlesnake. He noted that WrestleMania is “gonna be a long night” for Kevin Owens.

“Well in the immortal words of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Kevin Owens has got to be one stupid son of a b---h,” said Undertaker. “I don’t care where you’re from, you don’t mess with Texas. Rattlesnake ain’t been in the ring in 19 years, you don’t think he’s gonna be bringing lumber with him. I don’t know what KO is thinking.

“I know you wanna be on the biggest card of the year, in the showcase of the immortals, but you don’t go kicking beehives, you don’t stick your hand in a beehive, and that’s exactly what he’s done. You’re gonna get stung. I know he’s not gonna get stung, he’s gonna get stunned. I pity him. I mean, he brought this on himself. You don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with the Texas Rattlesnake. KO it’s gonna be a long night when you come face to face with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on April 1.

Below is the video:

While serving as the honorary pace car driver for @NASCAR earlier today, #WWEHOF Class of 2022 inductee @undertaker was quick to defend Texas and longtime friend @steveaustinBSR while issuing a warning for @FightOwensFight ahead of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/kcbxRdWKNl — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022

