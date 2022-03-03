This week’s episode of AEW Rampage features a big main event for the TNT Championship. It will be the current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending his title against both Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin. This comes just days before their tornado trios match with Sammy teaming with Darby and Sting against Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy.

Serena Deeb will also be conducting another professor’s 5-minute challenge match. Perhaps AEW has a surprise in store for the segment, but as of late, Deeb has been dominating in the matches.

Keith Lee will have his second match in AEW when he is in action on this Friday’s episode of Rampage. His opponent hasn’t been established as of this writing.

It was also revealed that Ethan Page will go one-on-one against Christian Cage to determine the final participant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at this Sunday’s pay-per-view. The winner will join Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, and Wardlow in the match, with the goal being to grab the brass ring to earn a TNT Championship opportunity.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

TNT Championship Match

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ HFO)

Serena Deeb’s professor 5-minute challenge

Keith Lee in action

Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage

The winner will qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution this Sunday.

