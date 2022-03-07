Due to the NCAA basketball tournament, the March 18 episode of AEW Rampage will be airing in a later time slot.

The TNT schedule lists that the episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET instead of the normal time slot, 10 p.m. ET.

As noted, AEW Rampage had its time slot changed last month due to the NBA All-Star weekend on TNT. The February 18 episode was moved to an earlier time, 7 p.m. ET.

Last Friday’s Rampage episode saw Sammy Guevara successfully defend his TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin. Also, Keith Lee defeated JD Drake while Christian Cage defeated Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match. Full results of the episode are available here.

The March 18 episode is being taped after Dynamite at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on March 16.

