Tommaso Ciampa insists he likes his new WWE theme song. The former two-time NXT Champion appeared on Monday Night Raw this week, defeating Robert Roode in singles action. However, there was one big change as his classic “No One Will Survive” theme song was switched out for a new one.

In an Instagram post, Ciampa made it clear that he likes the new song, writing a passionate and emotional post.

“Monday Night Raw. Let’s address the elephant in the room. Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message ‘fight to survive’. It resonated with me on a deep level. We all face our own struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, we all have our own ‘fight’…whether that’s a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self-doubt, or anything else…we must always choose to ‘fight to survive’.

“Over the past few years, I’ve become far more active with charities and nonprofits like Give Kids the World Village. The pandemic has swept the nation. And to be quite honest, with the current state of things, I’d much rather spread a message like ‘fight to survive’ than ‘no one will survive’. I sure as heck would rather teach my daughter that lesson.

“I’ve been in this business for 17 years now. My platform has never been bigger than it is right now. My moment is now, literally and metaphorically. And every day, I choose to ‘fight to survive’.”

It is unknown what Tommaso Ciampa’s official main roster status is right now since he has been appearing on both Raw and NXT 2.0 over the past few weeks. The former DIY star is engaged in a storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode which has spread across both shows.

