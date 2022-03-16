Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo is now set for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, in what may be Ciampa’s final NXT 2.0 bout.

D’Angelo has been talking for weeks about how he had something big planned for Stand & Deliver, a move that will make him the new Don of NXT. Tonight’s NXT featured an in-ring promo by Ciampa, who talked about his NXT chapter coming to an end. Ciampa received several “thank you Ciampa!” and “please don’t go!” chants from the crowd. Ciampa talked about Stand & Deliver, and said his perfect Fairy Tale Ending isn’t possible because he failed to win the NXT Title last week, but he was thinking of the perfect way to close the chapter, and didn’t have that answer just yet. Ciampa went on and thanked the NXT fans from the bottom of his heart.

That’s when Tony D appeared from behind. D’Angelo dropped his crowbar and took the mic, facing off with Ciampa. D’Angelo said he could’ve attacked Ciampa with the crowbar but he respects him enough to come in the ring and face him like a man. Tony said he’s been thinking of who he has to beat to put his name in the history books, who he has to beat to make him “The Man” in NXT, and now he stands in front of that guy.

D’Angelo said Ciampa has been the face of NXT for a while now, and he thinks it would be an honor for The Family if Ciampa would throw hands with him at Stand & Deliver. D’Angelo then asked Ciampa what he thought of the idea. They shook hands on the challenge and fans cheered them on, but D’Angelo held the shake and dropped Ciampa with a low blow to boos from the crowd. D’Angelo then held Ciampa up and yelled in his face about how it’s always been Ciampa on top but at Stand & Deliver, Tony D will become the new Don of NXT.

Ciampa is rumored for a main roster call-up. He has worked several WWE Main Event matches and SmackDown dark matches since January, and returned to Main Event for a win over T-BAR this week. Ciampa also made his RAW debut earlier this month, teaming with Bron Breakker for a win over Robert Roode and new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

Stay tuned for more on Stand & Deliver. Below are a few shots of D’Angelo and Ciampa from tonight’s NXT:

