New Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan has announced that the ROH Pure Title will be defended at Supercard of Honor XV.

Khan took to Twitter today and announced that Josh Woods will defend the Pure Title against AEW’s Wheeler Yuta.

“ROH Supercard of Honor Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex @ringofhonor Pure Wrestling Champion Josh Woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) will defend the title vs. one of wrestling’s brightest young stars @WheelerYuta! Supercard tickets on sale @ rohtix.com + on PPV @FiteTV,” Khan wrote.

Woods won the ROH Pure Title from current ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham back at Death Before Dishonorr XVIII on September 12. Since then he has defended the title three times – against LSG on the November 5 ROH TV show, against Brian Johnson at Final Battle in December, and against Dak Draper on the December 17 ROH TV show.

Woods is also currently working some dates for AEW. He debuted on AEW Dark back in December with a loss to Shawn Spears, then lost to Daniel Garcia on Dark in February. He defeated AC Adams on Dark this month. Yuta has been with AEW since June 2021, and worked several for ROH in 2020 and 2021.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweet:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

