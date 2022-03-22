Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty is now official for ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, who is the new owner of ROH, took to Twitter today and announced Lethal vs. Moriarty for Supercard of Honor, noting that Matt Sydal will be in Moriarty’s corner.

“ROH Supercard of Honor Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex. The Franchise of @ringofhonor returns as @TheLethalJay goes 1-on-1 vs @theleemoriarty, with his mentor + former ROH Tag Team Champion @MattSydal in his corner. Supercard tickets @ http://rohtix.com + on PPV @FiteTV,” Khan wrote.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the updated card, along with Khan’s tweet:

Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

