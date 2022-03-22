Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will team up again during this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced Danielson and Moxley vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of The Varsity Blondes. William Regal and Julia Hart will be in their respective corners.

“Tomorrow night, Varsity Blonds @griffgarrison1/@FlyinBrianJr, with @TheJuliaHart in their corner, aim for the biggest win of their pro wrestling careers vs @JonMoxley + @bryandanielson, trained by @RealKingRegal, LIVE on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT,” Khan wrote.

Regal debuted at the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view and brought the two top stars together after Moxley’s win over Danielson. Since then they have picked up two tag team wins – they defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry on the March 9 Dynamite, and then they defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

* CM Punk makes his first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution

* MJF speaks for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title

* Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match

