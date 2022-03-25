AEW Owner and President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to preview tonight’s AEW Rampage, which will see Ricky Starks defend the FTW World Championship against Swerve Strickland.

Khan revealed that he’s looking forward to not only what’s coming up tonight, but also in the upcoming week.

“I’m really excited about the whole card tonight and everything we’ve got really coming in the next week, starting tonight in AEW,” Tony Khan said. “It’s going to be a huge week. I appreciate the fans so much, and I would like to dub this a fan appreciation week. I’m going to make sure we have a great card tonight for Rampage, great matches and, you know, not only do I really really appreciate everything the fans do in terms of attending live events, but also all the fans around the world who watch the shows on TV.

“I just want to make them as special as we possibly can, and we’re going to load up the cards, and I’m gonna tell you right now, I’ll still be active out there trying to sign free agents. Not only the best male free agents but also the best female free agents. And also going to try and work as hard as I possibly can up and down the card to make sure we’re developing young talent. And the most important thing of all, listening to the fans.

“I hear what you’re saying, and I hear your feedback and definitely try and incorporate it into the show, and I will do everything I can to make the men’s and women’s divisions in Ring of Honor and in AEW as strong as possible. And hopefully, in the next couple of weeks it’s gonna show, and next week in particular, on Dynamite, I’m gonna do something I’m excited about and we’ll give you a sneak preview, a teaser of that on Rampage tonight.”

Tony Khan also noted that All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor will spend a lot of time in Texas moving forward, due to the fantastic reception from the fans. He also notes that more matches will be revealed for Supercard of Honor XV next week.

“I’ll be putting out more about the card next week, and, you know, we’ve already seen so much interest in FTR vs. The Briscoes, in particular, for a long time, and since we’ve announced these other matches, just more and more buzz on the Ring of Honor Supercard. And like you said Dave [LeGreca], the wrestling fans in Texas are tremendous.”

