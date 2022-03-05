In a recent appearance on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover show, AEW star Ricky Starks revealed his desire to work with Paul Heyman.

“Well, first off, I think the fact that Paul is going to acknowledge me is also a good start here,” Starks said. “But you know what it is, you know what I actually really like about Paul, is the fact that this dude worked his way up from one of the most famous clubs in New York as a photographer to where he is now.

“I admittedly, and selfishly, would have loved to have the chance to work with him. Because I know the benefits of working with somebody like Paul, even from the stories of my friends that used to work with him. Just knowing that he sees only the positives and how to accentuate that.”

Starks then compared himself to a “piece of clay” that can be molded into a big star by Heyman.

“Bro, I am like a piece of clay right now,” Starks said. “Could you imagine if Paul Heyman got his hands on me? I would be freakin’ unstoppable. I’m already on my way to being on stage. What I’m saying is I would have been there a lot quicker. So the personal situation with Paul Heyman is the fact that — what a missed opportunity between me and him, don’t you think?”

Ricky Starks will be one of the six participants in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match this Sunday at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. As noted, the winner of the ladder match will challenge Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Title on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription

