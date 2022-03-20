WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently did a virtual signing hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store.

While doing the signing, Wilson revealed that she wasn’t allowed to say Sable’s name during her WWE Hall of Fame speech. She also joked to fans that if they wanted to get Sable’s autograph they would have to go to Timbuktu in Minnesota.

You’re not even allowed to mention her [Sable] name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name. Good luck seeing her. You’re gonna have to go up Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable’s autograph]

In 2004, Sable and Torrie Wilson became the first WWE Divas to pose in Playboy together. They would later team together to feud with Stacy Keibler and Miss Jackie.

After a while, Sable turned on Torrie Wilson and the two would have a match at the Great American Bash, where Torrie lost. Sable’s last WWE match was on the July 1 edition of SmackDown, where she lost to Torrie.

Below is a clip from Torrie’s signing:

