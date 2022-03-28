WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to all the support that he has received since announcing his in-ring retirement.

Triple H had announced his in-ring retirement during an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that aired on Friday. He had suffered a serious cardiac event last fall and had undergone heart surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT.

Below is The Game’s full statement:

There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning. -Louis L’Amour I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I’m grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I’d never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day… I know I am!

As we’ve noted, Triple H has done some WWE work in recent months, but he still has not returned to the daily workload that he had before.

Below is his tweet:

