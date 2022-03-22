Impact Wrestling has announced the Ultimate X participants for the upcoming Multiverse of Matches event.

It was previously announced that Multiverse of Matches would feature an Ultimate X match, but now Impact has announced that X Division Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title in the bout. His challengers will be Vincent, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Jordynne Grace.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Vincent vs. Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact (Non-Title)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

