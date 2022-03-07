Vader is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced today that Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

There is no word yet on who will induct Vader, but we will keep you updated. The former World Heavyweight Champion passed away on June 18, 2018 at the age of 63.

WWE previously announced The Undertaker as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. He will be inducted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air that night.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]