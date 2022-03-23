Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE NXT 2.0 Review

– Big E Says He Narrowly Avoided A Stroke, Paralysis or Death When He Broke His Neck

– Musical Performance Announced For WrestleMania 38

– Paige VanZant Met With WWE Before Choosing AEW

And more!

