Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast.

Topics include:

– WWE RAW Review

– Seth Rollins meet with Vince McMahon and is going to WrestleMania

– The Steiner Brothers to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

– Final RAW before ‘Mania And more!

You can watch the episode below:

You can listen or download the episode below:



