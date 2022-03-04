Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. We will discuss the biggest wrestling stories of the week including:

– Vince McMahon On The Pat McAfee Show

– Triple H’s WWE Future

– Tony Khan Agrees To Buy Ring Of Honor

And more!

We will also discuss non-wrestling topics on the Thursday pods. Tonight we’ll discuss:

– Non-Spoiler Review Of The Batman

