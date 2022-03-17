Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– AEW Dynamite Viewership

– WWE RAW Viewership

– New WWE Performance Center Class

– Possible NJPW/AEW Supershow?

And more!

We will also discuss non-wrestling topics on the Thursday pods. Tonight we’ll discuss:

– Rocky III Review

You can watch the episode below:



You can listen or download the episode below:



