Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) and Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. We will discuss the biggest wrestling stories of the week including:

– WWE WrestleMania 38 Preview

– NXT Stand and Deliver Preview

And more!

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:



You can listen or download the episode below:



Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]