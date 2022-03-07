WWE has announced a storyline injury update on AJ Styles.

Last week’s RAW saw Styles accept the WrestleMania 38 challenge issued by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar ended up snapping and turning heel on AJ, taking him down with a low blow kick and then leaving him lay with steel chair shots.

In an update, WWE has announced that AJ suffered a severe neck contusion.

“Following Edge’s vicious assault on last week’s Raw, and as a result of consecutive Con-Chair-Tos, it has been determined that AJ Styles has suffered a severe neck contusion. At this time, it is unclear how the injury will affect The Phenomenal One on his Road to WrestleMania, where he is slated to battle The Rated-R Superstar,” WWE wrote this evening.

Edge is scheduled to be on tonight’s RAW to explain why he attacked AJ last week.

AJ has not responded to the storyline injury update but he addressed Edge last week, writing, “I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward. You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine.”

Edge has been quiet since before last week’s RAW.

There’s no word on if Edge vs. Styles will take place during Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

