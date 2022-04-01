WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.

WWE wrote, “On WrestleMania Raw, Happy Corbin’s swift retreat from a Handicap Match paved the way for Drew McIntyre to get the win over him and Madcap Moss. Immediately after the bell, however, Corbin attacked the The Scottish Warrior from behind, hit End of Days and stole his beloved sword Angela! Now, just one day before battling The Scottish Warrior on WrestleMania Saturday, the brash Corbin will welcome his special guest Angela onto another episode of ‘Happy Talk.’ In a move that is sure to draw the ire of his adversary, will Happy Corbin even make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All? Don’t miss a special WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

McIntyre vs. Corbin will take place during WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday.

On a related note, WWE is teasing that there will be more participants for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tomorrow’s SmackDown. They currently have 17 names announced – Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor.

There’s no word yet on who else might be added to the match.

The special WrestleMania SmackDown episode will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Below is the announced line-up for tomorrow night:

* The go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss host Happy Talk with Drew McIntyre’s sword as their special guest

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends in a Triple Threat against Angel and Humberto

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Reggie, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, R-Truth, Mansoor, Madcap Moss, Robert Roode and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, plus more names to be revealed

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Peacock right after SmackDown goes off the air.

