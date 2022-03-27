As seen below, WWE and BT Sports have released an official “Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist” that is now available via Spotify.

It features songs like this year’s WrestleMania theme song “Sacrifice”, performed by The Weeknd, “I Dare You” performed by Shinedown, which was the theme song for WrestleMania 22, and “…To Be Loved” by Papa Roach, arguably one of the better RAW theme songs of the past. The entire playlist is currently 50 songs total and could potentially grow in the coming days.

You can see the playlist in its entirety at this link.

You can also see the current lineup for WrestleMania 38 below:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

You can see previews of the Spotify songs below, as well as the social media announcement:

From Limp Bizkit to The Weeknd 🎶

Pitbull to Drowning Pool 👀 The 𝗢𝗡𝗟𝗬 playlist you'll need to get you through to #WrestleMania What's your favourite song on here?! — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 27, 2022

