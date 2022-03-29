WWE’s full touring schedule for the rest of 2022 and into the first of 2023 has been revealed in a new court filing.

WWE filed a complaint against “John and Jane Does of XYZ Corporations” this past Friday, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, to prevent people from selling bootleg WWE merchandise within five miles of any WWE event in the specified time period, according to Heel By Nature. WWE usually files similar complaints around WrestleMania Season to stop bootleggers from capitalizing off the busiest week for the company.

The schedule does not specify which brands will run on various dates, but it covers WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown, as well as main roster live events and Premium Live Events. It’s all but confirmed that more dates will be added to the line-up, and some will be nixed for various reasons, but the schedule provides a look at WWE’s touring plans into early 2023.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the recent schedule update for WWE Premium Live Events in 2022. Below is the full schedule revealed in last Friday’s court filing:

* 04/08/2022 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

* 04/11/2022 – Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

* 04/12/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 04/15/2022 – DCU Center, Worcester, MA

* 04/16/2022 – Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, PA

* 04/17/2022 – War Memorial Arena, Syracuse, NY

* 04/18/2022 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

* 04/22/2022 – MVP Arena, Albany, NY

* 04/23/2022 – Santander Arena, Reading, PA

* 04/23/2022 – Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery, AL

* 04/24/2022 – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY

* 04/24/2022 – James Brown Arena, Augusta, GA

* 04/25/2022 – Thompson/Boling Assembly Arena, Knoxville, TN

* 04/26/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 04/30/2022 – RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL

* 05/01/2022 – EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA

* 05/02/2022 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

* 05/03/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 05/06/2022 – Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

* 05/07/2022 – CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

* 05/08/2022 – Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

* 05/09/2022 – XL Center, Hartford, CT

* 05/10/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 05/13/2022 – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, PA

* 05/14/2022 – Florence Civic Center, Florence, SC

* 05/15/2022 – Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA

* 05/16/2022 – Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

* 05/17/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 05/20/2022 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

* 05/21/2022 – BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford, IL

* 05/21/2022 – Canton Memorial Civic Center, Canton, OH

* 05/22/2022 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids ,IA

* 05/22/2022 – Allen County War Mem. Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

* 05/23/2022 – Ford Center Evansville, Evansville, IN

* 05/24/2022 – WWE Performance Center ,Orlando, FL

* 05/27/2022 – Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR

* 05/30/2022 – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

* 05/31/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 06/03/2022 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

* 06/04/2022 – State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

* 06/05/2022 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

* 06/06/2022 – Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

* 06/07/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 06/10/2022 – Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, LA

* 06/11/2022 – Pan American Center, Las Cruces, NM

* 06/11/2022 – Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, MO

* 06/12/2022 – Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

* 06/12/2022 – JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

* 06/13/2022 – Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

* 06/14/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 06/17/2022 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

* 06/18/2022 – The Monument, Rapid City, SD

* 06/19/2022 – First Interstate Arena, Billings, MT

* 06/20/2022 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

* 06/21/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 06/24/2022 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

* 06/25/2022 – Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene, TX

* 06/25/2022 – Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo, TX

* 06/26/2022 – Ector County Coliseum, Odessa, TX

* 06/26/2022 – Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX

* 06/27/2022 – Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

* 06/28/2022 – WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

* 07/01/2022 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

* 07/02/2022 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

* 07/03/2022 – Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, AZ

* 07/04/2022 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

* 07/08/2022 – Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX

* 07/09/2022 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

* 07/09/2022 – Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

* 07/10/2022 – Reno-Sparks Event Center, Reno, NV

* 07/10/2022 – Extraco Events Center, Waco, TX

* 07/11/2022 – AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

* 07/15/2022 – Amway Center, Orlando, FL

* 07/16/2022 – Hertz Arena, Fort Myers, FL

* 07/16/2022 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL

* 07/17/2022 – FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

* 07/17/2022 – Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

* 07/18/2022 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

* 07/22/2022 – T.D. Garden, Boston, MA

* 07/23/2022 – Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

* 07/24/2022 – Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

* 07/25/2022 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

* 07/29/2022 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

* 07/30/2022 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

* 08/01/2022 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

* 08/05/2022 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

* 08/06/2022 – North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC

* 08/07/2022 – Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

* 08/08/2022 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

* 08/12/2022 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

* 08/13/2022 – WYCC, Salisbury, MD

* 08/14/2022 – Mark Etess Arena @ Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ

* 08/15/2022 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* 08/19/2022 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

* 08/20/2022 – Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

* 08/20/2022 – Lyons Centre, Kingston, ON

* 08/21/2022 – Colisee Pepsi, Quebec City, QC

* 08/21/2022 – Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

* 08/22/2022 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

* 08/26/2022 – Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

* 08/27/2022 – Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA

* 08/28/2022 – SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

* 08/29/2022 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

* 09/05/2022 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

* 09/09/2022 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

* 09/10/2022 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

* 09/10/2022 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

* 09/11/2022 – Save On Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC

* 09/12/2022 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

* 09/16/2022 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

* 09/17/2022 – Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

* 09/18/2022 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

* 09/19/2022 – SAP Center, San Jose, CA

* 09/23/2022 – Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

* 09/24/2022 – Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

* 09/25/2022 – Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

* 09/25/2022 – Bonnetts Energy Centre, Grande Prairie, AB

* 09/26/2022 – Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

* 09/30/2022 – Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

* 10/01/2022 – Brandt Centre @ Evraz Place, Regina, SK

* 10/01/2022 – Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND

* 10/02/2022 – SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

* 10/02/2022 – Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

* 10/03/2022 – Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

* 10/07/2022 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

* 10/10/2022 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

* 10/14/2022 – Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

* 10/17/2022 – United Center, Chicago, IL

* 10/21/2022 – Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

* 10/24/2022 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

* 10/28/2022 – KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

* 10/31/2022 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

* 11/04/2022 – Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

* 11/07/2022 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

* 11/11/2022 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

* 11/12/2022 – Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

* 11/13/2022 – Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

* 11/14/2022 – Lexington Center Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

* 11/18/2022 – XL Center, Hartford, CT

* 11/19/2022 – War Memorial Arena, Syracuse, NY

* 11/20/2022 – PPL Center, Allentown, PA

* 11/21/2022 – MVP Arena, Albany, NY

* 11/25/2022 – Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

* 11/26/2022 – T.D. Garden, Boston, MA

* 11/27/2022 – Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

* 11/28/2022 – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, PA

* 12/02/2022 – KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

* 12/03/2022 – FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

* 12/05/2022 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

* 12/09/2022 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

* 12/10/2022 – Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

* 12/11/2022 – Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, KY

* 12/11/2022 – Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

* 12/12/2022 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

* 12/16/2022 – Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

* 12/17/2022 – World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

* 12/17/2022 – Bancorpsouth Arena, Tupelo, MS

* 12/18/2022 – Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, CO

* 12/18/2022 – First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, AR

* 12/19/2022 – FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

* 12/23/2022 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

* 12/26/2022 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

* 12/26/2022 – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

* 12/27/2022 – Giant Center, Hershey, PA

* 12/28/2022 – Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

* 12/29/2022 – FTX Arena, Miami, FL

* 12/29/2022 – Place Bell , Montreal, QC

* 12/30/2022 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

* 12/30/2022 – Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

* 01/01/2023 – State Farm Arena , Atlanta, GA

* 01/02/2023 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

* 01/06/2023 – BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

* 01/09/2023 – CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

