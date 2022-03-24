WWE recently filed to trademark three versions of a new name.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE filed to trademark the following terms on March 20: Grand Jury, WWE Grand Jury, WWE The Grand Jury.

The primary United States classes for the trademarks are Advertising & Business, Education & Entertainment, and Miscellaneous. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There’s no word yet on what WWE plans to use “Grand Jury” for, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

