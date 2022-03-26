WWE filed a trademark for a new ring name on March 24, 2022.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “Kiana James” this past Thursday. The following use description was included with the filing:

“The trademark filing was for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Kiana James previously went by the ring name Xtina Kay during her appearances in AEW. She was announced as a new recruit for WWE this past March 17, and is a former collegiate dancer and cheerleader prior to training for professional wrestling. She was trained at “Flatbacks”, the pro wrestling school of Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears.

James, unfortunately, suffered a defeat this past Friday in her NXT LVL Up match against Ivy Nile.

