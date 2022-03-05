This past week, WWE filed for a new trademark for the name “Eliza Alexander”, which is the name of a rising NXT UK Star in the territory.

It was given to Lizzy Evo, who recently worked a series of tapings for the company. This signifies that Lizzy Evo is likely signed by WWE and they will be keeping the trademarked name going forward.

You can see the full trademark filing below:

“Mark For: ELIZA ALEXANDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Evo has worked in a variety of different promotions in the world of pro wrestling. These include ICW, TNT, and PROGRESS, and she also worked a dark match at the NXT UK TV tapings in November 2021.

