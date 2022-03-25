WWE has a high level of interest in signing AEW star Ethan Page at some point in the future, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast.

While discussing the report of Page recently inking a contract extension with AEW, Zarian noted that WWE officials are keeping a close watch on the former tag partner of Josh Alexander.

“By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on,” Zarian said. “They like Ethan Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented.

“I know that Ethan Page has re-signed and he’s there for a while but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him.”

Zarian has previously reported WWE’s interest in names such as MJF, Wardlow and Jade Cargill. Just like Page, those wrestlers have several years left on their current AEW deals.

Page is currently aligned with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, as The Men of The Year, and they are being managed by Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant. He last wrestled on the March 4 edition of Rampage, but came up short against Christian Cage. Page hasn’t wrestled a match on Dynamite since his loss to then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara on the October 27 show.

Ethan Page recently moved from Canada to the United States, and continues to find success with his YouTube vlog. You can see the latest episode of his vlog here.

