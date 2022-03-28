WWE held a live event on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below is the full WWE Live results, courtesy of WrestleZone & Twitter user @Undead_Supercow:

* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) Vs. Natalya Vs. Sasha Banks ended in a no-contest after the match broke down due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Naomi. It turned into a tag match.

* Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* Sonya Deville cut a promo talking about how Virginia Tech is a superior school to Virginia. Aliyah came out and defeated Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre in what was said to be yet another great match between the two.

