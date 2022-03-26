The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Joe Alonzo is already in the ring.

Veer Mahaan vs. Joe Alonzo

Mahaan connects with a boot to the face of Alonzo right away. Mahaan eventually hits a shoulder-block on Alonzo. Mahaan splashes Alonzo in the corner. Mahaan hits a Sidewalk Slam on Alonzo. Mahaan drops an elbow on Alonzo. Mahaan pins Alonzo for a two count before pulling him up from the mat. Mahaan hits a clothesline on Alonzo. Mahaan locks in a neck-lock on Alonzo. Alonzo taps out.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the confrontation between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Riddoe & Randy Orton of RK-Bro defeating Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) and T-Bar make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar

Alexander goes for a single-leg takedown, T-Bar blocks it and tosses Alexander to the mat. Alexander eventually connects with an Ensiguri to T-Bar from the apron. T-Bar connects with a boot to the face of Alexander. T-Bar pins Alexander for a two count. T-Bar gets Alexander up on his shoulders in a Torture Rack position. Alexander blocks it and rolls T-Bar up for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring AJ Styles defeating Seth Rollins via Disqualification.

