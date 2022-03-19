The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Gary Heck is already in the ring.

Veer Mahaan vs. Gary Heck

Mahaan splashes Heck in the corner right away. Mahaan tosses Heck to the mat. Mahaan eventually clothelines Heck. Mahaan gets Heck to his feet. Mahaan hits a DDT on Heck. Mahaan pins Heck for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeating Montez Ford via Disqualification.

Tommaso Ciampa and T-Bar make their entrances.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

They lock up. T-Bar tosses Ciampa aside as he goes for a single leg takedown. Ciampa locks in a waist-lock on T-Bar. T-Bar reverses it into a wrist-lock on Ciampa. T-Bar switches to a headlock on Ciampa. Ciampa gets out of it by stomping on the foot of T-Bar. T-Bar kicks and stomps on Ciampa. T-Bar eventually gets Ciampa up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Ciampa blocks T-Bar’s Eyes Wide Shut finisher. Ciampa kicks T-Bar in the face. Ciampa hits a clothesline on T-Bar. Ciampa pins T-Bar for a two count. Ciampa goes for a Running Knee Strike on T-Bar. T-Bar grabs Ciampa by the throat to stop him. Ciampa kicks T-Bar in the midsection. T-Bar connects with a knee strike to T-Bar. Ciampa rolls T-Bar up for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]