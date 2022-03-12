The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Savion Truitt is already in the ring.

Veer Mahaan vs. Savion Truitt

They lock up. Mahaan pushes Truitt to the mat. Truitt eventually strikes Mahaan several times. Truitt dropkicks Mahaan. Mahaan remains on his feet. Truitt ducks a clothesline attempt by Mahaan. Truitt goes for a cross-body, Mahaan catches him. Mahaan hits a fall-away slam on Truitt. Mahaan splashes Truitt in the corner. Mahaan clotheslines Truitt. Mahaan hits a DDT on Truitt. Mahaan pins Truitt for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Ricochet defeating Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

A recap of Ronda Rousey defeating Sonya Deville on SmackDown is shown.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) make their entrance. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business make their entrance.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander)

Benjamin and Dawkins square off. Benjamin strikes Ford on the apron. As the referee prevents Ford from getting into the ring, Alexander takes out the back of the leg on Dawkins. Benjamin kicks Dawkins in the face. Benjamin pins Dawkins for a two count. Dawkins eventually hits a Senton to the outside on Benjamin & Alexander. Dawkins rolls Alexander back into the ring. Ford ascends the turnbuckles. Ford hits a Frog Splash on Alexander. Ford pins Alexander for the three count.

Winners: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

A recap of Kevin Owens calling out Stone Cold Steve Austin on RAW is shown.

A recap of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s response to Kevin Owens is shown to close the show.

