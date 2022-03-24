WWE has made a few more changes to the card for WrestleMania 38.

We noted before how AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was originally announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but then pulled from that listing and was not assigned to any night for a week or so. WWE then added the match back to WrestleMania Sunday, but now it is listed for WrestleMania Saturday.

On a related note, the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles is now listed for WrestleMania Sunday. The match was originally announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but then it was listed for Friday or Saturday. Now that Natalya and Shayna Baszler have been added to make it a Fatal 4 Way, WWE has confirmed the bout for Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts