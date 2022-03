Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* New RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will host a RK-Bro Championship Celebration after last week’s title win

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts