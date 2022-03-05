WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City later tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event.

Doors open tonight at 6pm ET and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. As of Wednesday, @WrestleTix reported that there were 2,960 available tickets for tonight’s MSG live event, with 6,835 tickets distributed of a setup/capacity of 9,795.

There is still no word on who will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in their respective matches. For what it’s worth, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has planned to professionally film Lesnar’s match, so the idea is that there will be something storyline-related coming out of that match.

As we’ve seen on WWE TV, Paul Heyman has promised Lesnar will not leave tonight’s MSG show with the WWE Title. At one point Lesnar was advertised to face Bobby Lashley, while Reigns was advertised to face Seth Rollins, but those matches were pulled from the listing in the last week or so.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s return to The World’s Most Famous Arena. Below is the updated card for tonight’s live event:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defends against Damian Priest

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Kofi Kingston and Big E

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy will defend against RK-Bro

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Appearances by Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and others

