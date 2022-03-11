Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can find full spoilers at this link. This is the fourth Level Up episode to air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

NXT Level Up will feature the in-ring debut of Brooklyn Barlow tonight. She will go up against Ivy Nile. WWE noted that this is a highly-anticipated debut. Real name Brooke Vawter, Brooklyn was signed at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts in Las Vegas last year. She is the third woman to debut on TV from those tryouts, following the debuts of Nikkita Lyons and Tatum Paxley. Brooklyn has been featured in several recent NXT 2.0 segments as an extra, but not named. She is a former Strongman competition competitor, and a three-time NQ NPC Bikini competition competitor.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s NXT Level Up episode:

* Ivy Nile vs. Brooklyn Barlow

* Trick Williams vs. Guru Raaj

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Level Up and be sure to join us later for news from the show.

