Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid makes his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida

* Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

* The Miz hosts MizTV segment with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]