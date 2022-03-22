Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving in the parking lot. They hype tonight’s Stand & Deliver qualifying matches for the Ladder Match – Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid and Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa. Santos Escobar qualified last week. Hayes says it doesn’t matter who qualifies because this is his world. They enter the building.

– We’re live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring for the opening bout.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and Solo Sikoa is already out with Roderick Strong, who was accompanied to the ring by Malcolm Bivens. The crowd is hot as they face off.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Solo backs Strong against the ropes and backs off as the referee warns him. Strong puts Solo against the ropes but backs off. Strong catches a kick and takes Solo down. They tangle on the mat and come back up. Solo rocks Strong with a big right hand and takes control.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joins the announcers for commentary. Solo works Strong around, keeping him down as fans rally and do dueling chants. Solo with a headbutt while Strong is down. Strong gets up but Solo clotheslines him back down. More back and forth for a minute. Strong levels Solo and stomps away, then mounts him with right hands. Strong grounds Solo and keeps control as fans rally for Solo. Solo fights up but Strong drops him and nails a running knee for a 2 count.

Strong with some trash talking while he keeps Solo down. Strong goes on and slams Solo over his knee with a big backbreaker. Solo still kicks out at 2. Strong has some words with Hayes as he chops Solo against the ropes. Solo blocks a suplex attempt. Strong blocks a counter and stomps Solo’s exposed feet. Strong rocks Solo against the ropes again. Solo fights back and knocks Strong into the corner. Solo runs into knees. Strong fights out of the corner and kicks Solo in the face for another 2 count.

Strong grounds Solo with another submission as fans do dueling chants. Solo fights up and out with shoulders. Strong quickly shuts him down and hits the Olympic Slam but Solo kicks out just in time. Santos Escobar comes walking out as fans cheer and boo him. Solo fights Strong off and slams him. Solo mounts offense now, putting Strong down with a headbutt. Solo with big strikes into the corner, then a splash. Solo catches Strong with a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Solo goes to the top but Strong kicks him in the head with an enziguri. Strong climbs up for a superplex but Solo fights back. Solo sends Strong to the mat, then he flies with the big Uso Splash for the pin to win and qualify for Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. Escobar applauds from the entrance-way as Hayes and Trick look on.

– We see footage from earlier today of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta backstage talking. They talk about last week’s match, their buzz on social media and being on TMZ. Persia ends up accusing Indi of being jealous due to Persia and Duke Hudson having more popularity than Indi and Dexter Lumis based on an online poll. Persia says “In-Dex” is out and “Dusia” is in. Persia says her man is hotter. Indi says Dexter is going to beat Tony D’Angelo and Persia and Duke are invited to watch from ringside.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We go to commercial.

