Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The go-home build for Stand & Deliver

* Nikkita Lyons will be in action

* Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony

* Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

* LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)

* Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes with the winner joining champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver

